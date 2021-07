Haitian policemen check the cell phone of a man who took pictures today on a street near the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/ Orlando Barria

Members of the Haitian scientific police collaborate with FBI agents after conducting investigations today at the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/ Orlando Barria

Members of the Haitian scientific police collaborate with FBI agents after conducting investigations today at the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/ Orlando Barria

Members of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation and agents of Haiti’s police searched Thursday the residence of President Jovenel Moïse, shot dead last week, to gather evidence about the assassination.

After several hours inside the house, Haiti's Scientific Police left at about 5 pm with various tests, all packaged in plastic sleeves and paper bags, except for a computer monitor.