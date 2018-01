President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on Jan. 23, 2018. EFE/MIKE THEILER/POOL

FBI Director Christopher Wray threatened to resign in the face of continued pressure from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire top officials at the agency, local media reported.

Sessions asked Wray to force his No. 2 FBI official - Andrew McCabe - to resign, with McCabe having been the repeated target of criticism from President Donald Trump.