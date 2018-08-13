File photo showing FBI agent Peter Strzok during his congressional testimony on July 12, 2018, in Washington. The FBI fired Strzok on Aug. 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who said in a text message that he would help prevent President Donald Trump from ever winning the White House, was fired by the agency, local media reported Monday.

According to a statement issued by his attorney - Aitan Goelman - and quoted in the press, FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich fired Strzok on Friday, although the head of the internal FBI office that generally deals with disciplining employees had decided Strzok only be demoted and suspended from his duties for 60 days.