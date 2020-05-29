The US Department of Justice and the FBI on Thursday issued a joint statement saying that they will undertake a "robust criminal investigation" into the death of an African American man at the hands of Minneapolis police, adding that the matter will be considered "a top priority."
The investigation into the death of 46-year-old George Floyd while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer during his arrest on May 25 was announced after violent protests in the Minnesota capital over the past two nights.