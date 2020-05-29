Firefighters tend to a still burning five-story low income housing building that was set ablaze by looters during a demonstration over the death of a black man at the hands of white cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

View of damages done by looters during a demonstration over the death of a black man at the hands of white cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

American civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton (C) addresses a crowd on May 28, 2020, near the site in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a black man was killed by white cops after being placed under arrest, handcuffed and made to lie facedown on the pavement. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

A looter leaves Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits while stealing two bottles of champaign on May 28, 2020, after being confronted by workers inside cleaning up following demonstrations over the death of a black man at the hands of white cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

The US Department of Justice and the FBI on Thursday issued a joint statement saying that they will undertake a "robust criminal investigation" into the death of an African American man at the hands of Minneapolis police, adding that the matter will be considered "a top priority."

The investigation into the death of 46-year-old George Floyd while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer during his arrest on May 25 was announced after violent protests in the Minnesota capital over the past two nights.