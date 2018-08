A Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 taxis toward the runway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, United States, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stephen Brashear

A Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 taxis toward the runway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, United States, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stephen Brashear

A Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 takes off from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, United States, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stephen Brashear

The airline employee who stole a plane Friday in Seattle and crashed soon afterward did not have any links to terrorist organizations and was seeking to commit suicide, the FBI said Saturday.

The FBI said via Twitter that "the information gathered thus far does NOT suggest a terrorist threat."