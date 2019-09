A handout image from the Ector County Sheriff's Office of a 2001 mug shot of Seth Ator, the gunman who opened fire on police near Odessa, Texas, made available on Sept. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/ECTOR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The mass shooter who recently killed seven people and left 25 injured in West Texas had just been fired from his job before he began his deadly spree, law enforcement officials said on Monday.

At a press conference, the Federal Bureau of Investigations provided more details about the sole suspect in the shooting, Seth Aaron Ator, 36, who died after being shot down by police on the scene of the massacre on Saturday. EFE-EPA