Work continues on the inaugural platform following last week's insurrection on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Members of the New York National Guard form up on the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of armed protests in all 50 United States capitols, including Washington DC, in the lead-up to president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, US media widely reported Monday, citing an internal bulletin.

The protests are being planned from Jan. 16 through Jan. 20, the day of Biden’s public inauguration, and comes after pro-Donald Trump radicals rioted through the US Capitol last week, leaving five people dead. EFE-EPA