(FILE) Shen Chunyao (2-L, on podium), Secretary of the Bill Group of Secretariat of the National People's Congress (NPC) and Chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, speaks during a press conference about the amendments to the constitution at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

(FILE) A Chinese police officer gestures to members of the media to stop filming as relatives of Chinese passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 were stopped by police officers as they attempt to go up to the Malaysia Airlines office in Beijing, China, Aug. 5, 2015. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Foreign Correspondents Club of China and the Committee to Protect Journalists Thursday urged China to respect the freedom of the press in the country, where scores of journalists remain behind bars, and control over information has been deepening.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the CPJ called for the immediate release of Ding Lingjie, editor of a human rights news website, who has been in jail since September 2017 without any formal charges being filed against her.