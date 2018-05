Shoppers walk past a store of Spanish clothing and accessories retailer Zara in Beijing, China, Jan. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Shoppers walk out of a store of Swedish fashion retail store H&M in Beijing, China, Jan. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Chinese doorman opens the door for a customer in a luxury hotel in Beijing, China, Jan. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Foreign direct investment into China stood at 59.24 billion yuan ($9.3 billion) in April, down 1.1 percent with respect to the same month in 2017, the commerce ministry said Thursday.

The figure shows a change in trend after FDI registered a year-on-year growth of 0.4 percent in March.