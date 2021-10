Bangladeshi Hindu community members hold placard as they block Shahabagh road during a protest against recent communal attack, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 October 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Fear has gripped Hindus in Bangladesh after at least six from the minority community were killed and 150 temples vandalized in a series of attacks during a Hindu festival in the Muslim-majority nation.

“We are now living in constant fear,” Shanto Chandra Das, 27, told EFE.