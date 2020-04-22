Juan Hernandez has worked as a water-truck operator for 20 years. But he has been unable to ply his trade for the past five days due to severe shortages of gasoline in that oil-rich Caribbean nation, where panic is starting to set in over the scarcity of a product that was once widely available at dirt-cheap prices.

Many fear the lack of supply will impede the delivery of food to supermarkets and the mobility of essential vehicles in the country, even as the black-market sale of fuel is proliferating and motorists wait in interminable lines at service stations.