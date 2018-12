Campaign banners of the ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary are seen in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

Congo has delayed its December elections in several parts of the country due to an ongoing Ebola epidemic and insecurity caused by the threat of terror, the Congolese electoral commission said Wednesday.

The commission said that the eastern Congolese towns of Beni and Butembo, as well as Yumbi in the west, were now set to hold their polls in March 2019.