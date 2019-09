Members of Bangladesh Editors' Council (print, newspaper media) hold a banner reading 'Discard the anti-liberation laws of the Digital Security Act' as they form human chain in front of National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Editors' Council General Secretary and The Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam (C) speaks during a protest in front of National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

By Azad Majumder.

Dhaka, Sep 19 (efe-epa).– Journalist Hedyet Hossain Mollah has to go to a court every month, despite being granted bail in a case filed against him and a colleague under a contentious internet law approved last year amid fears that it could curb press freedom and free speech in Bangladesh.