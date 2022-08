Puerto Rican meteorologist Amaryllis Cotto says that excitement and motivation to complete the mission outweighs concerns about her safety when she boards one of the 10 United States Air Force C-130 cargo planes especially fitted out as hurricane hunters.

"It's both the adrenaline and so much going on that your mind doesn't register the fear," she told Efe. "There are people who don't like the feeling, but the adrenaline is greater and it fascinates me, it thrills me."