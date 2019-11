Sri Lankans queue up at a post office to collect their undelivered polling cards at Kolonnawa in the suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov.11, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Tamils, Christians and Muslims, the largest ethnic minorities in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka, represent about a third of the island’s population. Their votes - and their fears - will be crucial in tipping the balance in presidential elections taking place on Saturday, the first polls to be held on the island since a series of terror attacks targeted Christians and tourists in April this year.

For Jennifer Samuel, a 41-year-old Christian, the choice is clear.