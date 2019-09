US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 18, 2019. The Federal Reserive lowered its short-term benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

United States Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 18, 2019. The Federal Reserive lowered its short-term benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point.EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to lower its benchmark interest rate to a target range of between 1.75 percent and 2 percent, a quarter-point cut that comes amid growing concerns about the impact of the US-China trade war on the global economy.

The Fed had also cut the federal-funds rate by a quarter point in late July, which was the first rate reduction since the financial crisis in late 2008.