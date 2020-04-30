Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity in the United States, plunged 7.6 percent in the first quarter as more than 26 million workers filed claims for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus shutdown. It was the steepest decline in personal expenditures in 40 years. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File

The chairman of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday forecast an unprecedented drop in economic activity in the United States in the second quarter and said persistent uncertainties surrounding the novel coronavirus make it difficult to predict how deep the downturn will be and how long it will last.

"It's clear the effects on the economy are severe ... Overall economic activity will likely drop at an unprecedented rate in the second quarter," Jerome Powell said at a press conference after the latest two-day meeting of the Fed's monetary policy-making body, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which voted to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a range of between 0 percent and 0.25 percent.