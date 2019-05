President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on May 20, 2019, before departing for Pennsylvania for a political rally. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

A US federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of a request by the House Oversight Committee to secure financial records of President Donald Trump, who had filed suit to block the move.

Judge Amit Mehta in the District of Columbia ruled that Trump cannot block the request the congressional committee submitted to Mazars USA, the accounting firm used for a decade by the president and his assorted companies.