Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives for a religious service on April 7, 2018, before entering a prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

A federal judge on Sunday ordered the release of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been in prison since April 7 serving a sentence on a corruption conviction, officials said.