President Donald Trump participates a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office in Washington, DC, on 04 September 2019 (reissued 07 October 2019). A US federal judge on 07 October 2019 dismissed a lawsuit by President Trump's lawyers aimed at blocking the Manhattan district attorney office's subpoena for eight years of Trump's tax returns. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the White House lawn before embarking on a West Coast swing in Washington, DC, on 16 September 2019 (reissued 07 October 2019). A US federal judge on 07 October 2019 dismissed a lawsuit by President Trump's lawyers aimed at blocking the Manhattan district attorney office's subpoena for eight years of Trump's tax returns. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A federal judge in New York on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to block having to turn over his tax returns after the Manhattan district attorney's office sought to obtain those documents as part of an investigation into hush money payments during the 2016 campaign.

US District Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump's argument that being president renders him immune to investigation by prosecutors for any purpose whatsoever.