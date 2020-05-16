The photographs of those who were killed during the 1994 genocide are displayed at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda, 6 April 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA/

Félicien Kabuga, one of the most wanted suspects of the Rwandan genocide, has been arrested in Paris on Saturday, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) said in a statement.