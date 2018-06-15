Spain's King Felipe VI (2nd r.) and Queen Letizia (r.) shake hands with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (l.) at their official welcoming ceremony at Gallier Hall on June 15, 2018; the Spanish royal couple is on a five-day visit to the US. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Spain's King Felipe VI (l.) and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (r.) shake hands at the hotel in New Orleans where they had a private meeting on Friday, June 15, before the royal couple's official reception at the iconic Gallier Hall. EFE-EPA/Francisco Gomez

Spain's King Felipe VI at his official reception to New Orleans in Gallier Hall on June 15,2018, is presented with the keys to the city by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. EFE-EPA/Zipi

King Felipe VI made a call Friday for the historical legacy of Spain in the United States to become more widely known, while defending the use of the Spanish language in this country for those who feel proud to speak it.

On the first day of his visit with Queen Letizia to New Orleans, the first stop on a tour that will also take them to San Antonio and Washington, Spain's king addressed his first words at a reception in Gallier Hall, one of the iconic buildings of this city on the Mississippi River.