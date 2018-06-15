King Felipe VI made a call Friday for the historical legacy of Spain in the United States to become more widely known, while defending the use of the Spanish language in this country for those who feel proud to speak it.
On the first day of his visit with Queen Letizia to New Orleans, the first stop on a tour that will also take them to San Antonio and Washington, Spain's king addressed his first words at a reception in Gallier Hall, one of the iconic buildings of this city on the Mississippi River.