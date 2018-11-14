Spain's Queen Letizia looks on during a meeting with Spanish expatriates at the Embassy of Spain in Lima, Peru, 13 November 2018. The Spanish king and his wife are on a three-day state visit to Peru. EPA-EFE/LAVANDEIRA JR

Spain's Kings Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (L), Madrid's Contemporanean Art International Fair (ARCO) Director Carlos Urroz (2-L) and Peru's Culture Ministre Patricia Balbuena (2-R) view the works of a Peruvian artists at the Spanish Culture Centre in Lima, Peru, 13 November 2018. The Spanish king is on a three-day state visit to Peru. EPA-EFE/LAVANDEIRA JR

Spain's King Felipe VI makes an address to Spanish expatriates at the Embassy of Spain in Lima, Peru, 13 November 2018. The Spanish king is on a three-day state visit to Peru. EPA-EFE/LAVANDEIRA JR

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, along with Queen Letizia, on Tuesday met with compatriots living in Peru, highlighting the ability of the Spanish people to "emerge stronger in the face of adversity" and the value of the "framework of coexistence" established by the Constitution, which places Spain "among the most advanced countries."

The King and Queen of Spain completed the second day of their state visit to Peru with a reception at the embassy residence in Lima, after which on Wednesday King Felipe VI will meet with personalities participating in the commemorations of the bicentenary of the Peruvian independence and will also visit the main refinery in the country, while Queen Letizia will return to Madrid.