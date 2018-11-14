The King of Spain, Felipe VI, along with Queen Letizia, on Tuesday met with compatriots living in Peru, highlighting the ability of the Spanish people to "emerge stronger in the face of adversity" and the value of the "framework of coexistence" established by the Constitution, which places Spain "among the most advanced countries."
The King and Queen of Spain completed the second day of their state visit to Peru with a reception at the embassy residence in Lima, after which on Wednesday King Felipe VI will meet with personalities participating in the commemorations of the bicentenary of the Peruvian independence and will also visit the main refinery in the country, while Queen Letizia will return to Madrid.