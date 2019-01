Supporters of DR Congo's opposition candidate for the Presidential election, Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, rally outside his party headquarters in Limete, Kinshasa, as they wait for the electoral commission to announce the provisional results, in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 9 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

The opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, casts his ballot in the general elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

Congo's opposition leader said Thursday that, as president, he would represent all Congolese people after the electoral commission named him the provisional winner of elections held last month.

According to the commission, Tshisekedi won 7 million votes compared to ruling coalition candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary's 4.3 million and fellow opposition leader Martin Fayulu's 6.3 million.