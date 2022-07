Colombian designer Diego Guarnizo (R) greets a group of models during the 'Feliza' catwalk, at Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2022, in Medellin, Colombia, 26 July 2022. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A model parades a design by Colombian Diego Guarnizo during the 'Feliza' catwalk, at Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2022, in Medellin, Colombia, 26 July 2022. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A fashion collection made as an ode to the Colombian Pacific shined on the Colombianmoda catwalk in Medellín on Tuesday.

The "Feliza" (Happy) collection, presented by designer Diego Guarnizo in the Plaza Mayor convention center, was the outcome of a project that used fashion to preserve traditions and extol "the power of the Black race."