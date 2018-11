Australian Renae Lawrence sits inside an immigration car as she is escorted to the airport after she was released from Bangli district prison in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Australian Renae Lawrence (R) talks to her father after her sentencing hearing at Denpasar District Court in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Australian Renae Lawrence sits inside an immigration car as she is escorted to the airport after she was released from Bangli district prison in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The only woman from the Australian Bali Nine drug trafficking group was released from an Indonesian prison on Wednesday.

Renae Lawrence, 41, was freed from Bangli prison on the island of Bali and is expected to fly to Sydney, Australia, later in the evening.