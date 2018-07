An undated photo provided by Polimnia Romana, former head of a female security team tasked with protecting president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado while he was the mayor of Mexico City, shows her posing in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Polimnia Romana

A group of women known as "The Gazelles" served as Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's security detail when he was Mexico City's mayor and they may protect him once again after he is sworn in as president on Dec. 1.

Lopez Obrador is expected to do away with Mexico's elite presidential guard, which is why "The Gazelles" could help provide security for the new president, although the former leader of the group said that additional protection would be needed.