View of a banner that reads "Against a faculty that covers up (sex offenders) #SisterIDoBelieveYou" at University of Chile's law school in Santiago, Chile, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photograph of a woman as she walks around the University of Chile's law school during a "feminist occupation" in Santiago, Chile, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photograph of two women talking at the University of Chile's during a "feminist occupation" in Santiago, Chile, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

The occupation of about a dozen Chilean universities by female students demanding an end to harassment, machismo and sexist education is going on its fourth week.

Southern Chile's Austral University has been occupied by thousands of young women looking to end the "cover-up" for professors accused of gender violence following a series of unresolved accusations against school staff.