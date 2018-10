Security personnel gather at the site where a woman allegedly blew herself at Habib Bourguiba avenue, Tunis, Tunisia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Police forensic examiners inspect the body of a woman who allegedly blew herself at Habib Bourguiba avenue, Tunis, Tunisia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A suspected female suicide bomber was killed and at least nine people were injured on Monday, including eight police officers, when the bomber allegedly detonated an explosive device in the Tunisian capital Tunis, an interior ministry spokesperson told the state-run TAP news agency.

The woman, aged 30, apparently targeted a passing police patrol at 1.55 pm on Habib Bourguiba avenue, Sofiene Zaag informed TAP.