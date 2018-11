Ollie the Tasmanian Devil is seen at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Nov 13, 2018. EPA-EFE-EFE FILE/ROY VANDERVEGT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Female Tasmanian devils are better able than males to withstand the contagious and deadly facial tumors that are depleting the population of these emblematic Australian marsupials, according to a study published on Wednesday.

"While males can lose up to 25 percent of their body weight because of cancer, in females this impact is approximately 5 to 10 percent," said the study's lead author, Manuel Ruiz, of the University of Tasmania.