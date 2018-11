Two policemen try to stop a FEMEN activist, who has writings on her chest reading 'Illegal Fascism National Shame' after several activists disrupted a rally held to mark the anniversary of the death of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, in Oriente Square, downtown Madrid, Spain, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Feminist activists on Sunday interrupted a far-right memorial for Spain's former military dictator Francisco Franco at a historic square in central Madrid.

Police detained three members of the protest group Femen who, topless and with anti-fascist slogans painted on their chests, stormed the gathering of Franco sympathizers and tried to hinder proceedings before being stopped.