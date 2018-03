Turkish women march holding a placard reading, 'no to child abuse' during a protest rally marking International Women's Day in Ankara, Turkey, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUMAY BERKIN

Women protested in Istanbul on Thursday against gender violence and sexual abuse on the occasion of the International Women's Day, defying a demonstrations ban imposed by the state of emergency.

Fifty women attended the protest at noon in Besiktas district, carrying placards with feminist slogans and denunciations of violence.