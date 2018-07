A boat similar to the KM Sinar Bangun, a ferry that capsized 18 June, travels on Lake Toba, in North Sumatra, Indonesia, Jun. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DEDI SINUAJI

Search and rescue operations were underway Tuesday after a ferry with 139 people aboard sank in waters south of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Images released by the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) showed dozens of passengers in life jackets seated on the sloping deck of the sinking ship, waiting to be rescued.