Festivity returns to Bangladesh's New Year celebrations after 2 years

People of all walks of life including students and cultural activists attend the Mangal Shobhajatra rally to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the first month of the Bangla calendar year 1429, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

People of all walks of life including students and cultural activists attend the Mangal Shobhajatra rally to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the first month of the Bangla calendar year 1429, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Members of a police SWAT team provide security for the Mangal Shobhajatra rally, held to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the first month of the Bangla calendar year 1429, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

People of all walks of life including students and cultural activists attend the Mangal Shobhajatra rally to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the first month of the Bangla calendar year 1429, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM