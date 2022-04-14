People in Bangladesh welcomed Bengali New Year 1429 on Thursday with festivity and colorful events after two years of muted celebrations due to restrictions over the Covid-19 pandemic.
Festivity returns to Bangladesh's New Year celebrations after 2 years
People of all walks of life including students and cultural activists attend the Mangal Shobhajatra rally to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the first month of the Bangla calendar year 1429, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Members of a police SWAT team provide security for the Mangal Shobhajatra rally, held to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the first month of the Bangla calendar year 1429, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
