A photo taken Feb. 5, 2018, showing flowers at Havana's Colon Cemetery, where Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, was buried. Known as "Fidelito," the 68-year-old committed suicide last Thursday. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

A photo taken Feb. 5, 2018, showing flowers at Havana's Colon Cemetery, where Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, was buried. Known as "Fidelito," the 68-year-old committed suicide last Thursday. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's eldest son - Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart - was laid to rest in Havana's largest cemetery on the weekend.

The son of Fidel and Mirtha Diaz-Balart - known as "Fidelito" - committed suicide last Thursday at age 68 and was interred in the presence of his mother, sisters, nieces and nephews, children and grandchildren in the Colon Cemetery at the Cuban Academy of Sciences burial site, EFE learned.