Panama, one of the countries in Central America to have suffered the most cases of Covid-19, is entering a new phase in the fight against the pandemic focusing on learning to live with the virus, a situation that eventually will mean administering annual vaccinations against the coronavirus, Health Minister Luis Francisco Sucre told EFE.

"Panama has been evolving, maturing, and ultimately what we need to do is learn to live with this virus. We're possibly going to have to have an annual vaccination, like happens with the flu. And to learn to coexist (with Covid) we've got to take measures," the head of the Health Ministry (Minsa) said.