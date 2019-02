With an imposing structure made up of 168,000 used plastic straws, Canadian artist Benjamin Von Wong tries to spread awareness among the people of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh, Feb. 5, 2019 EPA-EFE/Giang Pham

A striking installation made up of 168,000 discarded straws arranged to form surreal blue and green waves is triggering a storm against plastic waste in Vietnam, a country that dumps some eight million tons of plastic in sea every year.

The installation to visualize the hazards of plastic waste has been created by Canadian artist Benjamin Von Wong to spur the consciousness of the Vietnamese.