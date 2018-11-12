Yemeni pro-government forces take part in military operations as they advance in the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The main hospital in Yemen's key port city of Hodeida has closed its doors and its patients have fled due to the proximity of fighting between Saudi Arabia-backed government forces pushing to capture the city from Houthi rebels, a medical source told EFE on Monday.

The Saudi-led coalition, which is backed by the United States, has been accused of sparking a man-made famine in Yemen by members of the international community, as the assault to take Hodeida has blocked food and other aid from reaching Houthi-controlled areas, including the capital Sana'a.