Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for a photograph with the Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama at an official dinner in Suva, Fiji, 17 January 2019. Morrison is on a three-day visit to the Pacific to bolster ties with countries in the region. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and the Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama (R) exchange gifts after a bilateral meeting in Suva, Fiji, 17 January 2019. Morrison is on a three-day visit to the Pacific to bolster ties with countries in the region. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) attends a traditional Ceremony of Welcome with the Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama (R) in Suva, Fiji, 17 January 2019. Morrison is on a three-day visit to the Pacific to bolster ties with countries in the region. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Prime Minister of Fiji warned his Australian counterpart that climate change poses an "enormous" threat to his country and the Pacific islands, local media reported on Friday.

"Here in Fiji, climate change is no laughing matter," Frank Bainimarama, a former military coup leader who in recent years has become a leader in the fight against climate change, said Thursday night at an event in Suva in which Scott Morrison participated, who on Friday ends a visit to the country.