Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama (R) with then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, 11 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Fijian prime minister’s son was Friday charged in an Australian court with a string of offenses, including domestic violence and distributing an intimate image without consent.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, 36, the son of Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, faces 17 counts of stalking, assault, choking, and destroying or damaging private property.