Filipino Catholic devotees covered in mud and leaves gather for a Holy Mass in an early morning ritual to mark the 'Taong Putik Festival' (Mud People Festival) and the feast day of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat village of Aliaga town in Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Early on Sunday morning in the Bibiclat village of Aliaga town, 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Manila, men, women and children smeared themselves with mud from paddy fields and covered up with dried twigs and branches as part of a little-known Catholic festival.

Later they gathered together for a Holy Mass to honor their patron saint John the Baptist, as reported by an efe-epa journalist.