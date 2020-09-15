Protesters hold signs supporting press freedom and multimedia network ABS-CBN during a demonstration at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters hold signs supporting press freedom and multimedia network ABS-CBN during a demonstration at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The assassination of Philippine journalist Jobert Bercasio on Monday night in the central city of Sorsogon marked the 17th killing of a scribe during the tenure of President Rodrigo Duterte.