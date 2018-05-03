Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech after signing an executive order for 'Endo' or End of Contractualization during the 116th Labor Day Celebration at the International Convention Center in Cebu City, Philippines, May 1, 2018. EFE FILE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility Executive director Melinda Quintos-de Jesus speaks during the 'Speak truth to power, Keep power in check' forum as part of World Press Freedom Day events in Quezon City, Philippines, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Journalists in the Philippines on Thursday denounced the government for a spike in alleged attacks on the media in the country since the current president came to office in 2016.

The Philippines government has carried out 85 separate attacks since Rodrigo Duterte came to power in Jun. 2016, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility said in a statement titled "Speak Truth to Power, Keep Power in Check" presented by CMFR director Melinda Quintos-de Jesus at a press conference in Manila, an epa-efe journalist reports.