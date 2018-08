A Filipino Muslim child holds up a selfie stick before morning prayers to mark Eid al-Adha at a public park in Quezon City, Philippines, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Muslim women and children attend morning prayers to mark Eid al-Adha at a public park in Quezon City, Philippines, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Muslim women and children attend morning prayers to mark Eid al-Adha at a public park in Quezon City, Philippines, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Hundreds of Filipino Muslims gathered in a public park in Quezon City on Tuesday to mark Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

Muslims around the world were celebrating the start of the festival, which is considered the holiest of Islamic holidays.