A priest douses the gates of the residence of the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with holy water during a protest in Manila, Philippines, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A protester carrying a wooden cross kneels on the ground during a protest in Manila, Philippines, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

An image of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) with government officials is seen during a protest in Manila, Philippines, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Protesters carrying wooden crosses kneel on the ground during a protest in Manila, Philippines, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Dozens of Filipinos on Tuesday demonstrated against their president's policies in Manila, saying they have a damaging impact on the country's poor citizens.

The protest took the form of a mock religious procession featuring people being weighed down by crosses representing policies enacted by Rodrigo Duterte which the demonstrators say harm the urban poor.