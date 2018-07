A resident (2-R) registers to leave an evacuation center to check her home in a flood-prone district of Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Residents take shelter at an evacuation center of a flood-prone district in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Children participate in an art and drawing activity as they take shelter at an evacuation center of a flood-prone district in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A man looks for salvageable materials among trash washed up on the shore in Manila Bay after a tropical storm hit Manila, Philippines, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino children navigate through flooded streets in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino navigates through flooded streets in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Residents of the Philippine capital were Wednesday trying their best to stay safe and dry as the streets remained flooded from heavy monsoon rains.

In Las Pinas city of southern Manila, people waded through ankle-deep water during the morning commute, an efe-epa journalist reports.