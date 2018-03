Italian priest Romulo Bertoni (C) leads a procession to mark Palm Sunday on a street in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, the Philippines, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino Catholic devotees participate in a procession to mark Palm Sunday on a street in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, the Philippines, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino devotees raise palm fronds as they participate in a procession to mark Palm Sunday on a street in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino Catholic lay minister blesses palm fronds to mark Palm Sunday at a street in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino Catholic devotees participate a procession to mark Palm Sunday at a street in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, the Philippines, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino Catholic lay minister blesses palm fronds to mark Palm Sunday on a street in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino altar boy runs next to a procession to mark Palm Sunday on a street in Las Pinas City, south of Manila, the Philippines, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The streets of Las Pinas City were Sunday a sea of green as hundreds of people carried palm fronds to celebrate Palm Sunday, the start of the Catholic Holy Week.

Some 200 people joined the procession along a road in Las Pinas - in the southern end of Manila - and carried green palm fronds, an epa journalist reports.