Filipinos look for their names among lists of voting precincts at a polling station in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino uses a folder to shield his ballot at a polling station in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino has her finger marked with after casting her vote at a polling station in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine police keep watch outside a polling station in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino casts her vote at a polling station in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino is marked with ink on a finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino (R) uses an umbrella to shield herself from the sun while voting at a polling station in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipinos cast their votes at a polling station in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Thousands of people went to polling stations Monday in Quezon City in the Philippine capital as voting opened nationwide for village council and youth council elections.

People of all ages formed long queues as they waited to vote in the Pasong Tamo and Culiat districts of Quezon City, an epa-efe journalist reports, with Monday also designated as a special non-working holiday for the voting.