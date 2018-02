Activists put roses along barbwires during a protest to mark the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A woman sells hats during a ceremony to mark the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos (C) makes his ceremonial leap to mark the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos (R) attends a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos (2-L) reviews the honor guard during a ceremony to mark the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A woman holds a placard during a protest ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man holds a banner during a protest ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino students and their supporters hold placards during a protest rally following their walkout from their classes in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An activist holds a rose with a message during a protest to mark the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

An activist offers a rose during a protest to mark the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Sunday marked the third day of marches in the Philippines commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the People Power Revolution (EDSA) which brought an end to the rule of late President Ferdinand Marcos.

Activists gathered Sunday in the Mendiola area of the Philippine capital to lay roses on photos of people who died or went missing during the martial law period of Marcos' rule.