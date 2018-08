Village daycare center pupils learn to take cover under a table during the third quarter Nationwide Earthquake Drill in Escopa 1 District in Quezon, Philippines, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Village daycare center pupils participate in evacuation measures during the third quarter Nationwide Earthquake Drill in Escopa 1 District in Quezon, Philippines, Aug. 16,2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines on Thursday held nationwide earthquake drills to educate residents on how prepare for and act in the event of a large, destructive tremor.

Organized by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill was the third of four for the year run across the country under the #BidaAngHanda ("Good to be prepared") social media campaign.